Road work 8/11/19

A Missouri Department of Transportation news release says the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Aug. 21 through Sept. 7.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- Missouri Department of Transportation