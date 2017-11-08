Road work 8/11/17

Traffic-signal replacement to block Broadway

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, travel along Broadway at Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau will be blocked from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, while a damaged traffic signal is replaced. Both east- and westbound lanes on Broadway will be blocked at the intersection during the work. Travel to the north and south along Sprigg will remain open. Detours will be placed near the project, and only local traffic will be allowed for businesses in the area. Weather and unforeseen issues may impact the completion of the work. Drivers are asked to use caution near the work zone and consider an alternate route. For more information, please contact Cape Girardeau Public Works at (573) 339-6351.

Scott County Route W closed for pavement repairs

Route W in Scott County, from Highway 77 to Route P, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. A MoDOT news release states the work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Monday through Thursday. The road will be open to local traffic only.