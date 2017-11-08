All sections
NewsAugust 11, 2017

Road work 8/11/17

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, travel along Broadway at Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau will be blocked from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, while a damaged traffic signal is replaced. Both east- and westbound lanes on Broadway will be blocked at the intersection during the work. ...

Southeast Missourian

Traffic-signal replacement to block Broadway

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, travel along Broadway at Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau will be blocked from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, while a damaged traffic signal is replaced. Both east- and westbound lanes on Broadway will be blocked at the intersection during the work. Travel to the north and south along Sprigg will remain open. Detours will be placed near the project, and only local traffic will be allowed for businesses in the area. Weather and unforeseen issues may impact the completion of the work. Drivers are asked to use caution near the work zone and consider an alternate route. For more information, please contact Cape Girardeau Public Works at (573) 339-6351.

Scott County Route W closed for pavement repairs

Route W in Scott County, from Highway 77 to Route P, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. A MoDOT news release states the work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Monday through Thursday. The road will be open to local traffic only.

Pavement work closes Bollinger County Route HH

Route HH in Bollinger County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. This section of roadway, according to a MoDOT news release, is between Highway 72 and Route J. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Saturday through Tuesday. Route HH will be open to local traffic only.

Wayne, Bollinger counties close Route E for repairs

Route E in Wayne and Bollinger counties will be closed from Route P to Route TT, while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday and Tuesday, according to a MoDOT news release. The route will be open to local traffic only.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

