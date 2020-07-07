Road work 7/7/20

Route AA in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 475 and County Road 477, will be closed as contractor crews replace the Caney Fork bridge near Daisy. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release indicates the work will begin July 20, with completion anticipated Oct. 8.
Route D in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced from Cane Creek bridge to Route KK while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily today through July 16.
—Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.