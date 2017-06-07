Road work 7/6/17

Route E in Scott County between the Interstate 55 overhead and Route N will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace culvert pipes beneath the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Wednesday and July 13, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation