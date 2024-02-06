Road work 7/31/20

Route E in Perry County from County Road 218 to County Road 354 will be closed as contractor crews perform full-depth pavement repairs. The work will begin Aug. 17, with completion anticipated Sept. 28, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, .
All work is weather permitting. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
