Road work 7/30/17

U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This bridge is between Route D and West Park Street over Hubble Creek. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.
Highway 51 in Perry County from Interstate 55 to Alma Avenue will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews add a turn lane. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from Aug. 7 to 9, according to a MoDOT news release.
Route H in Perry County from U.S. 61 to Highway 51 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews resurface and add shoulders to the roadway. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily from Aug. 14 to Oct. 15.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.