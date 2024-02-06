Road work 7/30/17

U.S. 61 in Cape County to be reduced for bridge repairs

U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This bridge is between Route D and West Park Street over Hubble Creek. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.

Highway 51 in Perry County to be reduced for pavement repairs

Highway 51 in Perry County from Interstate 55 to Alma Avenue will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews add a turn lane. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from Aug. 7 to 9, according to a MoDOT news release.