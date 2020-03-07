Road work 7/3/20

Pothole repairs to close I-55 Tuesday

Emergency repairs are planned for the Interstate 55 bridge at U.S. 61 overnight Tuesday. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, northbound and southbound I-55 will be closed at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Southbound I-55 will be closed from Exit 105 at Fruitland to Exit 99 at U.S. 61 beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It should reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound on-ramp at Exit 99 will remain open.

The news release stated the detour for southbound traffic will be Exit 105 to Jackson Boulevard to I-55 at Center Junction.