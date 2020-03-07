All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 3, 2020
Road work 7/3/20
Emergency repairs are planned for the Interstate 55 bridge at U.S. 61 overnight Tuesday. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, northbound and southbound I-55 will be closed at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson...

Pothole repairs to close I-55 Tuesday

Emergency repairs are planned for the Interstate 55 bridge at U.S. 61 overnight Tuesday. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, northbound and southbound I-55 will be closed at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Southbound I-55 will be closed from Exit 105 at Fruitland to Exit 99 at U.S. 61 beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It should reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound on-ramp at Exit 99 will remain open.

The news release stated the detour for southbound traffic will be Exit 105 to Jackson Boulevard to I-55 at Center Junction.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Northbound I-55 will also be closed from Exit 96 at Route K/William Street to Exit 105 on Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The detour for northbound traffic will be Exit 96 to Highway 25 to U.S. 61 to I-55 at Exit 105.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy