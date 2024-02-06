Road work 7/27/17

Route K in Perry County closed for pipe replacement

Route K in Perry County from the city limits of Millheim, Missouri, north to Route O will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.

Pipe replacement closes Route O in Perry County

Route O in Perry County will be closed from the city limits of Millheim, Missouri, west to County Road 628 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a MoDOT news release.

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance

North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge between mile markers 99.6 and 100. The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release.