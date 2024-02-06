All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 27, 2017

Road work 7/27/17

Route K in Perry County from the city limits of Millheim, Missouri, north to Route O will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release...

Southeast Missourian

Route K in Perry County closed for pipe replacement

Route K in Perry County from the city limits of Millheim, Missouri, north to Route O will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.

Pipe replacement closes Route O in Perry County

Route O in Perry County will be closed from the city limits of Millheim, Missouri, west to County Road 628 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a MoDOT news release.

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance

North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge between mile markers 99.6 and 100. The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Perry County Route A closed for drainage work

Route A in Perry County from County Road 524 to County Road 534 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release.

Perry County Route F closed for pipe replacement

Route F in Perry County from County Road 524 to County Road 534 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy