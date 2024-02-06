Road work 7/27/17

Route K in Perry County from the city limits of Millheim, Missouri, north to Route O will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.
Route O in Perry County will be closed from the city limits of Millheim, Missouri, west to County Road 628 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a MoDOT news release.
North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge between mile markers 99.6 and 100. The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release.
Route A in Perry County from County Road 524 to County Road 534 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release.
Route F in Perry County from County Road 524 to County Road 534 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
