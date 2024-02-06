Road work 7/26/17

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County between mile markers 86 and 88 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Thursday through Aug. 17, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation