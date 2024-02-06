Road work 7/22/18

Route E in Cape Girardeau County, between Route B and U.S. 61, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform a chip seal overlay. The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Aug. 1 through Sept. 1, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation