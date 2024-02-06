Road work 7/22/18

Scott County Route Y reduced for drainage work
Route Y in Scott County, from Ridge Drive to U.S. 61, will be reduced as contractor crews make drainage repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release says the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Monday through Sept. 1.
Cape County Route E reduced for chip seal overlay
Route E in Cape Girardeau County, between Route B and U.S. 61, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform a chip seal overlay. The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Aug. 1 through Sept. 1, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
