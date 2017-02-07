All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2017

Road work 7/2/17

Highway 34 in Bollinger County will be reduced between County Road 203 and County Road 740, near the Wayne County line, with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily July 24 through Aug. 23, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release...

Highway 34 in Bollinger County reduced for bridge repairs

Highway 34 in Bollinger County will be reduced between County Road 203 and County Road 740, near the Wayne County line, with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily July 24 through Aug. 23, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

Scott City interchange construction to begin

Construction of a new Scott City interchange will begin July 17, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. As construction is underway, the Route PP overpass bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed. The Route PP overpass will be replaced with a wider, three-lane bridge to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange. The project includes constructing a new roadway from U.S. 61 at Kelso, Missouri, to the overpass bridge. The project is expected to be completed in January 2019. The new interchange will provide access to south Scott City, as well as a connection from I-55 to Kelso. The project also will relieve congestion at the U.S. 61/Route K/Route M/I-55 interchange.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
