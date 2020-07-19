Road work 7/19/20

Periodic road closures set for West Cape Rock
Ameren Missouri will have periodic road closures next week on West Cape Rock Drive, between Lexington Avenue and Brookshire Road, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department. The closures are for the construction of a new sub-station and may vary in length, depending on construction and weather conditions. Detours will be provided for motorists.
Route HH, O in Bollinger County reduced to seal pavement
Routes HH and O in Bollinger County will be reduced next week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadways with a mixture of rock and oil. According to a MoDOT news release, the Route HH work will extend from Highway 72 to Route J and will take place Tuesday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The Route O work, from Highway 72 to Route A, is scheduled for Thursday through July 29, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
--Missouri Department of Transportation
