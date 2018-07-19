Road work 7/19/18

Southbound I-55 in Scott, New Madrid counties reduced for pavement repairs
Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott and New Madrid counties will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement improvements. This section of highway is from mile marker 66 to mile marker 49, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Monday through Aug. 31.
Pavement work reduces northbound I-55 in Scott, New Madrid counties.
A Missouri Department of Transportation news release indicates northbound Interstate 55 in Scott and New Madrid counties will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement work. This section of highway is between mile marker 49 to mile marker 66. The release says the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Monday through Aug. 11.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
