Road work 7/17/20: Periodic road closures set for West Cape Rock

Ameren Missouri will have periodic road closures next week on West Cape Rock Drive, between Lexington Avenue and Brookshire Road, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department. The closures are for the construction of a new sub-station and may vary in length, depending on construction and weather conditions. Detours will be provided for motorists.
