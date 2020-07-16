Road work 7/16/20

As construction continues on the diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction, contractor crews will begin tying new pavement into existing pavement on the northbound lane of U.S. 61, closing that lane overnight Tuesday from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, travelers from Cape Girardeau to Jackson will need to seek an alternate route.
Route Z in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 327 and Route OO, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
