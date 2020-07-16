Road work 7/16/20

Route Z in Cape County closed for drainage work

Route Z in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 327 and Route OO, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation