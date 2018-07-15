Road work 7/15/18

Downtown streets to close
Starting Monday, Dutch Enterprises will close portions of two streets in downtown Cape Girardeau. South Main Street, next to Art Van Furniture, will be closed for approximately three days as sewer work is completed, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. Parking in the adjacent lot won't be affected. North Fountain Street between the future Courtyard by Marriott and the Marquette Tower will close for about four days, while water line work is completed.
Route D in Cape County reduced
Route D in Cape Girardeau County, between Rosebud Drive and Tanglewood Street, will be closed as contractor crews replace a pipe. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release says the closure will take place from July 23 at 6 a.m. through July 29. Following the culvert replacement, Route D will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the shoulder and repave the roadway, according to the release. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 23 through Aug. 31.
Route PP Cape County reduced for pavement work
Route PP in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 34 to the end of state maintenance, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the shoulder and repave the roadway. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release indicates the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 23 through Aug. 31.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
