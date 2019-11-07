Road work 7/11/19

Outer Road 55/Larch Lane in Cape Girardeau County has been reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the road with asphalt, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. This section of road is from U.S. 61 near Fruitland to County Road 434. The work began Wednesday will continue through Nov. 1, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation