Road work 7/1/18

Christine St. to close for sewer work Workers with Dutch Enterprises will close Christine Street between William and Good Hope streets starting at 7 a.m. Monday, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. The contractor will be performing sewer repairs for a local business. Repairs are expected to be completed in a week. For more information, contact Andrew Stone at the Cape Girardeau Public Works Street Division, (573) 339-6782...