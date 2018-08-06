Road work 6/8/18

Lighting work to start Monday

City contractors will begin installing new street lighting on Broadway, between Pacific and Spanish streets, on Monday, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau's Public Works Street Division. The work will begin in the 800 block of Broadway and continue eastward. Westbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone while workers are present, says the release, but eastbound travel and parking won't be affected. The project should last one to two weeks, depending on the weather and work.

