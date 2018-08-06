Road work 6/8/18

Lighting work to start Monday
City contractors will begin installing new street lighting on Broadway, between Pacific and Spanish streets, on Monday, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau's Public Works Street Division. The work will begin in the 800 block of Broadway and continue eastward. Westbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone while workers are present, says the release, but eastbound travel and parking won't be affected. The project should last one to two weeks, depending on the weather and work.
U.S. 61 in Scott County reduced for roadside work
U.S. 61 in Scott County from Route PP to Messmer Street in Kelso, Missouri, will have intermittent lane closures as contractor crews remove trees along the right of way. A news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation says work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and June 15.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.