All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 5, 2020

Road work 6/5/20

Route W in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 177 to Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews overlay the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday...

Route W in Cape County reduced for pavement repairs

Route W in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 177 to Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews overlay the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Route N in Scott County closed for culvert replacements

Route N in Scott County, from Route E to County Road 332, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a few culverts under the road. The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on Monday and Tuesday, according a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy