Road work 6/5/20

Route N in Scott County closed for culvert replacements

Route N in Scott County, from Route E to County Road 332, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a few culverts under the road. The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on Monday and Tuesday, according a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation