Road work 6/4/20

Drainage work to close Route Z in Scott County

Route Z in Scott County, from County Road 470 north 1 mile, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road, according to a MoDOT news release. The work is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The work zone will be open to local traffic only.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation