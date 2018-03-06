News June 2, 2018

Road work 6/3/18

Repairs set for Bloomfield Road The westbound lane of Bloomfield Road, between Golden and South Broadview streets, will be closed to traffic Monday as City of Cape Girardeau crews make street repairs, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Street Division. Weather permitting, the work is expected to last one week. Detours will be available, and motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the work zone...