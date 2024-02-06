Road work 6/26/18

Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau and Stoddard counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. That section of highway is from Route K to Highway 91 intersection in Stoddard County, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work will be done from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily July 19 through Aug. 19.
Pavement repairs by contractor crews will force Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau and Stoddard counties to be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. This section of roadway is from Route K to Highway 74 intersection and from Highway 77 to Highway 91 intersection in Stoddard County. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release says the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily July 19 to Aug. 19.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
