NewsJune 25, 2017

Road work 6/25/17

County Road 433 in Cape Girardeau County from Route E to County Road 432 will be closed as contractor crews make plumbing repairs to the rest area. The work will take place Monday through Thursday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The road will be closed overnight and will re-open when the repairs are completed...

County Road 433 closed for plumbing repairs to the rest area

County Road 433 in Cape Girardeau County from Route E to County Road 432 will be closed as contractor crews make plumbing repairs to the rest area. The work will take place Monday through Thursday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The road will be closed overnight and will re-open when the repairs are completed.

Route CC in Cape County reduced for pavement repairs

Route CC in Cape Girardeau County from Route C to County Road 535 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Thursday.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

