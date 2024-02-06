Road work 6/25/17

Route CC in Cape Girardeau County from Route C to County Road 535 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Thursday.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation