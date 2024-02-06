Road work 6/24/18

Route Y in Scott County will be closed between Route BB and County Road 475 in Sikeston, Missouri, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe beneath the roadway. A MoDOT news release says the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
