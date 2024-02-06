Road work 6/22/18

Route BB in Perry County, between Route T and County Road 732, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. The work will be done July 9-19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation