Road work 6/15/18

Route K in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance

Route K in Perry County will be reduced to one lane between County Road 616 and Route O as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to a bridge over Apple Creek. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Route Y in Scott County closed for culvert replacement

Route Y in Scott County, between Route DD and south Route P, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.