Road work 6/15/18

Route K in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance
Route K in Perry County will be reduced to one lane between County Road 616 and Route O as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to a bridge over Apple Creek. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Route Y in Scott County closed for culvert replacement
Route Y in Scott County, between Route DD and south Route P, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Route NN Bollinger County reduced for pavement repairs
Route NN in Bollinger County, from Highway 51 to the end of state maintenance, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make pavement repairs. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.