Road work 6/14/18

Route DD in Bollinger County closed for culvert replacement

Route DD in Bollinger County, between County Road 804 and County Road 805, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace pipe under the roadway. A MoDOT news release states the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Route O in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance

Route O in Perry County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge over Apple Creek. The span is between County Road 614 and Route B. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.