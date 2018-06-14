Road work 6/14/18

Route DD in Bollinger County closed for culvert replacement
Route DD in Bollinger County, between County Road 804 and County Road 805, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace pipe under the roadway. A MoDOT news release states the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Route O in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance
Route O in Perry County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge over Apple Creek. The span is between County Road 614 and Route B. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Bridge repairs reduce Route B in Cape County
Route B in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is between Route KK and County Road 630 over Apple Creek. A MoDOT news release indicates the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
