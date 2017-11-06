All sections
NewsJune 11, 2017

Road work 6/11/17

Highway 91 from Stoddard County Route C to Bollinger County Highway 51 will be reduced with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the pavement. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily June 21 to July 12, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
