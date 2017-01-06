All sections
NewsJune 1, 2017
Road work 6/1/17
Route B in Bollinger County from County Road 314 to County Road 324 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release...
Southeast Missourian

Route B in Bollinger County closed for culvert work

Route B in Bollinger County from County Road 314 to County Road 324 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.

Highway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs

Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge over Dillard Creek, between Route U and Route OO. A MoDOT new release states the work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily Tuesday and Wednesday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
