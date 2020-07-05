Road work 5/7/20

Route EE in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 77 to County Road 249, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Route W in Scott County, between County Roads 417 and 413, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17, and the road will be open to local traffic only, the news release said.
Route ZZ in Scott County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said Route ZZ will be closed between County Road 475 and Route Z from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.
Route Z in Scott County, between Route DD and Route ZZ, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through May 14. The route will be open to local traffic only.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— Missouri Department of Transportation
