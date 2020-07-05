Road work 5/7/20

Culvert replacement will close Scott County Route ZZ

Route ZZ in Scott County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said Route ZZ will be closed between County Road 475 and Route Z from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.

Scott County Route Z closed for culvert replacement

Route Z in Scott County, between Route DD and Route ZZ, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through May 14. The route will be open to local traffic only.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— Missouri Department of Transportation