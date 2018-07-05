All sections
NewsMay 7, 2018

Road work 5/7/18Route H in Perry, Ste. Genevieve counties reduced for roadside maintenance

Route H in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties from Highway 61 to Highway 51 will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform roadside maintenance, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release...

Southeast Missourian

Route H in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties from Highway 61 to Highway 51 will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform roadside maintenance, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release.

Work is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through May 28.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

ï¿½ From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

