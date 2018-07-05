Route H in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties from Highway 61 to Highway 51 will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform roadside maintenance, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release.
Work is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through May 28.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
