Road work 5/31/20

Old Cape Road East in Jackson, between Matthew Street (County Road 316) and Wedekind Road, will be closed temporarily for the installation of a sanitary sewer and a water distribution tap at 4861 Old Cape Road East. According to a City of Jackson news release, the road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, weather pending. No through traffic will be allowed, but local residents will be given access to their properties during construction. Motorist who frequent this street should seek alternate routes. Signs will be posted in the construction zone and detour routes will be marked. For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at 243-2300 or visit jacksonmo.org or the city's Facebook page.