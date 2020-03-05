All sections
NewsMay 2, 2020

Road work 5/3/20

Cape County Route D reduced for pavement work Route D in Cape Girardeau County from U.S. 61 to Route E will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news releases, the work will take place Monday through Wednesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily...

Cape County Route D

reduced for pavement work

Route D in Cape Girardeau County from U.S. 61 to Route E will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news releases, the work will take place Monday through Wednesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route E overpass repairs in Cape County scheduled

Missouri Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to repair the Route E overpass (Exit 111) over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, a MoDOT news release said. The overpass is located near Oak Ridge. Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane Monday, and southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane Tuesday, May 5, as crews work below the Route E overpass. Work will be underway from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the release said.

--Missouri Department of Transportation

