Road work 5/3/20

Route E overpass repairs in Cape County scheduled

Missouri Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to repair the Route E overpass (Exit 111) over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, a MoDOT news release said. The overpass is located near Oak Ridge. Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane Monday, and southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane Tuesday, May 5, as crews work below the Route E overpass. Work will be underway from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the release said.

--Missouri Department of Transportation