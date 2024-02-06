All sections
NewsMay 29, 2020

Road work 5/29/20

City of Cape Girardeau water crews will close North Fountain Street between Pearl and Mason streets Monday to repair water mains. According to a city news release, the closure will begin at 8 a.m. and could extend one or two weeks, depending upon the work and weather conditions. Detours will be posted for motorists...

Southeast Missourian

North Fountain to close

City of Cape Girardeau water crews will close North Fountain Street between Pearl and Mason streets Monday to repair water mains. According to a city news release, the closure will begin at 8 a.m. and could extend one or two weeks, depending upon the work and weather conditions. Detours will be posted for motorists.

Paving work to close Southern Expressway

Beginning Monday, Nip Kelly Equipment Co. will close Southern Expressway to all travelers between 701 and 813 Southern Expressway to make repairs to the pavement, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. The closure is expected to last two weeks, depending on weather and working conditions. Detours will be marked, and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route, the news release states.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

