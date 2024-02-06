Road work 5/29/20

Paving work to close Southern Expressway

Beginning Monday, Nip Kelly Equipment Co. will close Southern Expressway to all travelers between 701 and 813 Southern Expressway to make repairs to the pavement, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. The closure is expected to last two weeks, depending on weather and working conditions. Detours will be marked, and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route, the news release states.