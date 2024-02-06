All sections
NewsMay 23, 2020

Road work 5/24/20

SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau, Scott counties reduced for pavement work

SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau, Scott counties reduced for pavement work

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of highway is from mile marker 95 in Cape Girardeau to mile marker 80 near Benton, Missouri. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, June 1 to Oct. 1.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- Missouri Department

of Transportation

Local News
