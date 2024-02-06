Road work 5/24/20

SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau, Scott counties reduced for pavement work Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of highway is from mile marker 95 in Cape Girardeau to mile marker 80 near Benton, Missouri. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, June 1 to Oct. 1...