Road work 5/24/17

Route EE in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge between County Road 249 and County Road 264. The bridge will close June 5 and re-open Sept. 11, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation