All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 24, 2017
Road work 5/24/17
Improvements to the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66 will begin June 5. As work is underway, motorists should anticipate various lane and ramp closures, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. ...

Improvements planed for I-55 cloverleaf interchange in Scott County

Improvements to the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66 will begin June 5. As work is underway, motorists should anticipate various lane and ramp closures, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The ramp from southbound I-55 onto northbound I-57 will be closed, with a signed detour available; the ramp is expected to reopen Aug. 7. The ramp from southbound I-57 to southbound I-55 also will be closed, with a signed detour available; that ramp is expected to reopen Oct. 2. Lane closures also will be in place. Southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction from mile marker 66.4 to mile marker 60. In addition, westbound U.S. 60/southbound I-57 and eastbound U.S. 60/northbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction below the overpass. Completion is anticipated by Oct. 2.

Cape County Route EE closed for bridge replacement

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Route EE in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge between County Road 249 and County Road 264. The bridge will close June 5 and re-open Sept. 11, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy