Road work 5/24/17

Improvements to the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66 will begin June 5. As work is underway, motorists should anticipate various lane and ramp closures, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The ramp from southbound I-55 onto northbound I-57 will be closed, with a signed detour available; the ramp is expected to reopen Aug. 7. The ramp from southbound I-57 to southbound I-55 also will be closed, with a signed detour available; that ramp is expected to reopen Oct. 2. Lane closures also will be in place. Southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction from mile marker 66.4 to mile marker 60. In addition, westbound U.S. 60/southbound I-57 and eastbound U.S. 60/northbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction below the overpass. Completion is anticipated by Oct. 2.
Route EE in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge between County Road 249 and County Road 264. The bridge will close June 5 and re-open Sept. 11, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
