Road work 5/23/18

Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge work

Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make repairs to the Chester Bridge, which goes over the Mississippi River into Illinois. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily June 4 through Nov. 1.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation