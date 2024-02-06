All sections
NewsMay 23, 2018
Road work 5/23/18
Improvements scheduled for I-55 interchange in Scott County

Improvements to the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, are scheduled to begin June 4, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. While work is underway on the interchange at mile marker 66, motorists should anticipate various lane and ramp closures. The ramp from northbound I-55 onto westbound U.S. 60 will be closed, with a signed detour available. It is expected to reopen Aug. 17. Likewise, the ramp from northbound I-57/eastbound U.S. 60 to northbound I-55 will also be closed, with a signed detour available. That ramp is expected to reopen Oct. 1, according to the release. Lane closures will also be in place: Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction between mile markers 64 and 67. In addition, westbound U.S. 60/southbound I-57 and eastbound U.S. 60/northbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction below the overpass. Completion is anticipated by Oct. 1.

Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge work

Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make repairs to the Chester Bridge, which goes over the Mississippi River into Illinois. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily June 4 through Nov. 1.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
