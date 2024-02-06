Road work 5/21/17

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge work

North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. This span is over Hubble Creek, between mile markers 105 and 106. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation