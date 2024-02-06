All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 21, 2017
Road work 5/21/17
North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. This span is over Hubble Creek, between mile markers 105 and 106. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release...

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge work

North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. This span is over Hubble Creek, between mile markers 105 and 106. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

West Main Street in Jackson to be reduced

Eastbound West Main Street in Jackson will be reduced to one lane at the intersections of Daisy Avenue, Union Avenue and Oklahoma Street while crews from Robertson Inc., Bridge and Grading Division, and Persons and Son Inc., both of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, remove and replace concrete street pavement. Work will take place beginning at 8 a.m. Monday and conclude by 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city of Jackson news release.

Work is weather permitting. Signs will be posted notifying motorists of work in the area. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in and near the work zones and are advised to stay back at least 100 feet. For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or visit www.jacksonmo.org or www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.

-- From the city of Jackson Public Works Department

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Firearm threat reported at Scott City schools
NewsSep. 26
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been instrumental in 3-0 s...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy