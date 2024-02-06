Road work 5/21/17

North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. This span is over Hubble Creek, between mile markers 105 and 106. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Eastbound West Main Street in Jackson will be reduced to one lane at the intersections of Daisy Avenue, Union Avenue and Oklahoma Street while crews from Robertson Inc., Bridge and Grading Division, and Persons and Son Inc., both of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, remove and replace concrete street pavement. Work will take place beginning at 8 a.m. Monday and conclude by 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city of Jackson news release.
Work is weather permitting. Signs will be posted notifying motorists of work in the area. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in and near the work zones and are advised to stay back at least 100 feet. For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or visit www.jacksonmo.org or www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.
-- From the city of Jackson Public Works Department