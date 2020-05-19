Road work 5/19/20

Southern Expressway closed for fuel spill

Southern Expressway east of Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is closed until further notice. A large amount of diesel fuel from a commercial tanker was spilled on the roadway, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and Hazardous Materials crews were en route as of Monday afternoon. Motorists may use West End Boulevard as a detour.

Gordonville Road to close for tree trimming

Cape Girardeau city crews will close Gordonville Road between Edgewood Drive and Silver Springs Road daily between May 18 and 20, to trim trees in the area. Detours will be available, but motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Route Z in Scott County closed for culvert replacement

Scott County Route Z, between County Road 439 and Miller Street in Vanduser, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several pipes under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place May 26 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County Line Road in Scott County closed for drainage work

County Line Road off Route AA in Scott County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several pipes under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of road is between Route AA and Ashley Drive.