NewsMay 19, 2020

Road work 5/19/20

Southern Expressway east of Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is closed until further notice. A large amount of diesel fuel from a commercial tanker was spilled on the roadway, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and Hazardous Materials crews were en route as of Monday afternoon. Motorists may use West End Boulevard as a detour...

Southeast Missourian

Southern Expressway closed for fuel spill

Southern Expressway east of Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is closed until further notice. A large amount of diesel fuel from a commercial tanker was spilled on the roadway, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and Hazardous Materials crews were en route as of Monday afternoon. Motorists may use West End Boulevard as a detour.

Gordonville Road to close for tree trimming

Cape Girardeau city crews will close Gordonville Road between Edgewood Drive and Silver Springs Road daily between May 18 and 20, to trim trees in the area. Detours will be available, but motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Route Z in Scott County closed for culvert replacement

Scott County Route Z, between County Road 439 and Miller Street in Vanduser, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several pipes under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place May 26 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County Line Road in Scott County closed for drainage work

County Line Road off Route AA in Scott County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several pipes under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of road is between Route AA and Ashley Drive.

Pipe replacement to close Route U in Scott County

Scott County Route U, between county roads 405 and 402, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28.

Cape County Route AB reduced for pavement repairs

Cape Girardeau County Route AB will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily June 1 through 22 to perform pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of roadway is between Interstate 55 to County Road 217.

Southbound I-55 to close overnight at Center Junction

As construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, emergency repairs on the southbound portion of the I-55 bridge are planned with an overnight closure Thursday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release. There will be no impacts to northbound traffic. The southbound portion of the bridge will be closed from Exit 105 at Fruitland to Exit 99 at U.S 61 from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The southbound on-ramp at Exit 99 will remain open. Planned work will include repairing potholes on the bridge, the news release said.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
