Road work 5/11/18

North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is between Route H and Route U. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22 and 23.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From Missouri Department of Transportation