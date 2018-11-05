Road work 5/11/18

I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge maintenance
Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, between Route HH and Highway 62, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. The work will take placefrom 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22, according to a MoDOT news release.
Bridge work reduces I-55 in Scott County
North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is between Route H and Route U. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22 and 23.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From Missouri Department of Transportation
