Road work 5/11/17

Route J in Perry County between County Road 724 and County Road 732 will be closed today as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a MoDOT news release.
Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This span is north of the Diversion Channel bridge. The work will take place May 21, according to a MoDOT news release. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
