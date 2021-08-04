Road work 4/8/21

Route J in Madison, Perry counties reduced

Various sections of Route J in Madison and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the roadway, replace culverts and make shoulder improvements. These sections are from Highway 72 in Madison County to Highway 51 in Perry County. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily April 19 through Sept. 30.

Route AB in Cape County closed for railroad maintenance

Route AB (Nash Road) in Cape Girardeau County will be closed at 1.8 miles west of southbound Outer Road Interstate 55 (Airport Road) as contractor crews perform railroad maintenance. The work will be underway Friday through Monday, including overnight, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release indicated.