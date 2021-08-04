Road work 4/8/21

Various sections of Route J in Madison and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the roadway, replace culverts and make shoulder improvements. These sections are from Highway 72 in Madison County to Highway 51 in Perry County. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily April 19 through Sept. 30.
Route AB (Nash Road) in Cape Girardeau County will be closed at 1.8 miles west of southbound Outer Road Interstate 55 (Airport Road) as contractor crews perform railroad maintenance. The work will be underway Friday through Monday, including overnight, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release indicated.
Route H in Scott County, between County Road 528 and County Road 524, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily April 14 and 15, according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.