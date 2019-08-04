All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 8, 2019

Road work 4/8/19

Street repairs because of water system work will close a lane of westbound traffic in the 2100 block of William Street and 1800 block of Broadway on Tuesday and will last one or two days, weather permitting, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. Traffic will flow in both directions and businesses will remain accessible, the release stated...

Southeast Missourian

Section of William, Broadway to close for work

Street repairs because of water system work will close a lane of westbound traffic in the 2100 block of William Street and 1800 block of Broadway on Tuesday and will last one or two days, weather permitting, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. Traffic will flow in both directions and businesses will remain accessible, the release stated.

For more information, contact City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Interchange ramps in Scott City reduced for pavement repairs

North- and southbound interchange ramps in Scott City will be reduced with 10-foot width restrictions as contractor crews perform pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Restrictions will be in place on the ramps at Route K to northbound Interstate 55 and southbound Interstate 55 to Route M. The paving work will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 19 and 20, the release stated.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Comma...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy