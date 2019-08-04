Road work 4/8/19

Street repairs because of water system work will close a lane of westbound traffic in the 2100 block of William Street and 1800 block of Broadway on Tuesday and will last one or two days, weather permitting, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. Traffic will flow in both directions and businesses will remain accessible, the release stated.
For more information, contact City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351.
North- and southbound interchange ramps in Scott City will be reduced with 10-foot width restrictions as contractor crews perform pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Restrictions will be in place on the ramps at Route K to northbound Interstate 55 and southbound Interstate 55 to Route M. The paving work will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 19 and 20, the release stated.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.