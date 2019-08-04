Road work 4/8/19

Section of William, Broadway to close for work

Street repairs because of water system work will close a lane of westbound traffic in the 2100 block of William Street and 1800 block of Broadway on Tuesday and will last one or two days, weather permitting, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. Traffic will flow in both directions and businesses will remain accessible, the release stated.

For more information, contact City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351.