All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 25, 2017

Road work 4/25/17

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge located between Route AB and Highway 74. A MoDOT news release says the work will take place Sunday, starting at 6:30 a.m., and ending Monday at 5:30 a.m...

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge located between Route AB and Highway 74. A MoDOT news release says the work will take place Sunday, starting at 6:30 a.m., and ending Monday at 5:30 a.m.

Bridge work set for I-55 in Cape County

A news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation indicates northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform repairs to the bridge between Route AB and Highway 74. The work will take place Sunday at 6:30 a.m. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I-55 ramp closed for pavement repairs

A northbound ramp on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. This ramp is located at Exit 93A (Highway 74/Sprigg Street), according to a MoDOT news release. The work will begin at 6:30 a.m. Sunday and should be completed on Monday by 5:30 a.m.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 888-275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy