Road work 4/25/17

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs
Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge located between Route AB and Highway 74. A MoDOT news release says the work will take place Sunday, starting at 6:30 a.m., and ending Monday at 5:30 a.m.
Bridge work set for I-55 in Cape County
A news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation indicates northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform repairs to the bridge between Route AB and Highway 74. The work will take place Sunday at 6:30 a.m. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning.
I-55 ramp closed for pavement repairs
A northbound ramp on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. This ramp is located at Exit 93A (Highway 74/Sprigg Street), according to a MoDOT news release. The work will begin at 6:30 a.m. Sunday and should be completed on Monday by 5:30 a.m.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 888-275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.