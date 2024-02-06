Road work 4/25/17

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge located between Route AB and Highway 74. A MoDOT news release says the work will take place Sunday, starting at 6:30 a.m., and ending Monday at 5:30 a.m.

Bridge work set for I-55 in Cape County

