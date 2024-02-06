All sections
April 24, 2019

Road work 4/24/19

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge work North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform repairs to the Diversion Channel bridge between Route AB and Highway 74. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, according to a MoDOT news release...

Southeast Missourian

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge work

North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform repairs to the Diversion Channel bridge between Route AB and Highway 74. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, according to a MoDOT news release.

Striping work to begin

As part of its annual spring maintenance, the Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District will kick-off striping operations of state routes in Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dexter, Malden, Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson, according to a MoDOT news release. To help reduce the impact to traffic, striping in cities will take place from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. The schedule for striping includes Poplar Bluff, May 5 to 8; Kennett, Dexter and Malden, May 12 to 16; and Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson, May 19 to 23. Motorists are urged to allow the machinery the space needed to properly apply the reflective paint.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

