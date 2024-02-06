Road work 4/24/19

As part of its annual spring maintenance, the Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District will kick-off striping operations of state routes in Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dexter, Malden, Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson, according to a MoDOT news release. To help reduce the impact to traffic, striping in cities will take place from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. The schedule for striping includes Poplar Bluff, May 5 to 8; Kennett, Dexter and Malden, May 12 to 16; and Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson, May 19 to 23. Motorists are urged to allow the machinery the space needed to properly apply the reflective paint.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation