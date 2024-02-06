Road work 4/21/19

Route P in Bollinger County closed for bridge work
Route P in Bollinger County, between County Road 720 and County Road 722, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge over Slagle Creek. A MoDOT news release states the work is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday. The road will reopen at 4 p.m. April 30.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
