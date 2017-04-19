Road work 4/19/17

Southbound U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane between Silver Springs Road and Highway 74 East as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge over Interstate 55. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.
U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County from Route Y to Route D will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.
Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is located north of the Diversion Channel bridge. The work will take place Sunday and April 30. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning.
Route CC in Cape Girardeau County from Route C to County Road 535 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews trim trees along the roadway. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through April 27, a MoDOT news release states.
All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
