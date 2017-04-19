All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 19, 2017

Road work 4/19/17

Southbound U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane between Silver Springs Road and Highway 74 East as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge over Interstate 55. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release...

Southeast Missourian

U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance

Southbound U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane between Silver Springs Road and Highway 74 East as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge over Interstate 55. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.

Pavement repairs set for U.S. 61

U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County from Route Y to Route D will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is located north of the Diversion Channel bridge. The work will take place Sunday and April 30. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning.

Route CC in Cape County reduced for tree trimming

Route CC in Cape Girardeau County from Route C to County Road 535 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews trim trees along the roadway. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through April 27, a MoDOT news release states.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy