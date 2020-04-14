Road work 4/14/20

Drainage work reduces Highway 34 in Bollinger County.

Highway 34 in Bollinger County, from 2nd Street to just past Industrial Park Drive, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation