Road work 4/11/21

NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 85 to mile marker 89 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will begin April 22, with completion anticipated May 28.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation